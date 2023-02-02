Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Names New Tech Chief Following Holiday Meltdown

Lauren Woods takes over as the chief information officer at Southwest, which plans to spend $1.3 billion on tech this year

By Kyle Arnold

Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines has a new technology chief, Lauren Woods, in a move already planned before the company came under fire for a holiday meltdown in December, the company said Wednesday.

Woods replaces senior vice president and chief information officer Kathleen Merrill, who decided to retire in December and move into an executive adviser role. Merrill had been in the job since 2017 and with the carrier since 2004.

CEO Bob Jordan had previously introduced Woods as the incoming chief information officer, but the company had not officially announced the leadership change.

“Lauren’s vast experience has prepared her well for this important role, as she’s built a stellar reputation for being an innovative and transformational leader in our technology department and throughout the company,” Jordan said in a statement.

