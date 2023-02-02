Southwest Airlines Names New Tech Chief Following Holiday Meltdown

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines has a new technology chief, Lauren Woods, in a move already planned before the company came under fire for a holiday meltdown in December, the company said Wednesday.

Woods replaces senior vice president and chief information officer Kathleen Merrill, who decided to retire in December and move into an executive adviser role. Merrill had been in the job since 2017 and with the carrier since 2004.

CEO Bob Jordan had previously introduced Woods as the incoming chief information officer, but the company had not officially announced the leadership change.

“Lauren’s vast experience has prepared her well for this important role, as she’s built a stellar reputation for being an innovative and transformational leader in our technology department and throughout the company,” Jordan said in a statement.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Click here to read more on this report from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.