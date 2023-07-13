Restaurants make adjustments to keep employees, customers safe in extreme heat

Dangerous heat has restaurant operators making adjustments to not only keep customers and staff safe in the stifling temperatures but to also weather dips in traffic.

At The Boardwalk at Granite Park in Plano, where outdoor patios line the way, some folks are braving the sweltering heat for lunch, saying it's still nice to get a little fresh air.

"Because we're inside all day working, so fresh air is good for us," said Phillipa Pearson, who was sitting outside under a patio umbrella.

Restaurant operators like Union Bear Brewery try to keep customers and staff safe and comfortable in triple-digit heat by adding misting fans but have seen a decline in sales.

"It does make people pack their lunch, stay in the office. You'll see a decline in sales during the hottest part of the year," said Tanner Fleming, director of operations for Union Bear Brewing.

The Texas Restaurant Association said heat waves wreak havoc on restaurants, team members, and the bottom line.

"This is kind of a difficult time for restaurants right now. Costs are incredibly high. The summer months in Texas tend to be slower anyway in terms of customer traffic," said Kelsey Erickson Streufert, spokesperson for the Texas Restaurant Association.

NBC 5 News A misting fan cools a restaurant patio in North Texas during the summer of 2023.

Even uber-popular restaurants like Hurtado Barbecue in Arlington are feeling the heat.

"I mean, obviously, it's affecting us somewhat," said Andrew Zelade, general manager of Hurtado Barbecue, with a nearly empty patio over his shoulder. "People definitely don't want to sit out here in the middle of the day with barbecue. Lunchtime is a big deal for us, so it's definitely hurting a little bit. But, like I said, we always encourage people to sit inside."

The restaurant association urges the state's 54,000 operators to consider their hours, add misting fans and inspect HVAC equipment regularly. They also encourage restaurants to follow OSHA guidance to prevent heat illness including water breaks every 20 minutes and easing employees into the heat to build tolerance.

They also urge customers to continue to show their support, to ensure the businesses survive another hot Texas summer.

"If you guys come out and help support us ... We're quick, you can make orders online, curbside, pickup, all of that," Zelade said.