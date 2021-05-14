New 38-Story Skyscraper To Be Added to the Downtown Dallas Skyline in 2024

A new 38-story skyscraper will add on to the Downtown Dallas skyline in two years, developers say.

Developer Hillwood Urban plans to have the new building at 1201 Field Street and Woodall Rodgers Freeway open in 2024. The building will sit at the crossroads of Uptown and Downtown adjacent to the Klyde Warren Park extension and near the Perot Museum.

"This is a high-profile site with outstanding visibility. The location is a major gateway into downtown and will provide a premiere corporate address in the highest growth area of Dallas," Executive Vice President of Hillwood Urban Ken Reese said.

The building is composed of intriguing public and amenity spaces, private balcony spaces, a circular entry drive, and a 25-foot-tall entry lobby designed by Jon Pickard.

The building is planned to be 520,000 square feet and 38 floors, towering 600 feet into the air. It'll also feature a sky lobby with a reception area and a green space.

Nature and health are the main priorities in the new addition with large windows full of natural light and an ultraviolet air purification system designed to minimize indoor air pollutants.

"This project represents exactly what today's tenants are looking for," Hillwood Urban's senior vice president Bill Brokaw said. "The Tower is in the middle of the most active and dynamic area of town. It's a forward-looking office building on a high-profile site, and we believe it offers the finest overall tenant experience in the market."

