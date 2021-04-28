World's First ‘Floating' Sky Pool to Open in London in May

A swimming pool that stretches from one apartment block to another at over 100 feet from the ground, and said to be the world's first "floating" pool, is due to open soon in London.

The transparent Sky Pool is 25 meters (82 feet) long and stretches across the 14-meter (46 feet) gap between the two luxury Embassy Gardens apartment blocks in south-west London, 35 meters (115 feet) from the ground.

The pool is set to open May 19, according to reports, though only residents of the building and their guests will be able to use it. A two-bedroom apartment in Embassy costs more than £1 million ($1.4 million).

The buildings' Sky Deck also includes a spa, summer bar and Orangery, with views of the Houses of Parliament, the London Eye and the U.S. Embassy.

Property developers Ballymore came up with the idea for the Sky Pool several years ago, as a way to make sufficient space for an outdoor pool.

The acrylic pool was developed in Colorado, U.S. and was put through "extensive strength testing" before being transported to the U.K, according to Ballymore. The pool is supported at either end by stainless steel "tubs," allowing space for steps.

