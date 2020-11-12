Money Report

Watch Live: Dr. Fauci and Other Top Health Experts Discuss Coronavirus Surge and Vaccines

By Berkeley Lovelace Jr., CNBC

Al Drago | Reuters

[The stream is slated to start at 7 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci and other top health experts are holding a discussion Thursday on coronavirus cases surging across the United States as well as vaccines.

Fauci will be joined by National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins and Dr. Luciana Borio, a member of President-elect Joe Biden's coronavirus task force, at an event hosted by the Washington National Cathedral.

The discussion comes as the coronavirus continues to rapidly spread across the U.S. The nation reported more than 143,000 new infections Wednesday, according to newly revised data from Johns Hopkins University, the highest single-day tally yet. It pushes the national seven-day average to 127,474 — 35% higher than where the country was a week ago.

Late last month, Fauci said the U.S. was reporting an "extremely high and quite unacceptable" daily number of Covid-19 cases ahead of the winter season when people will be spending more time indoors, threatening to spread the virus even more.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid -19 outbreak.

