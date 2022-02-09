Twilio Spikes After Major Revenue Beat and Bold Quarterly Guidance

Twilio produced almost 10% more revenue in the fourth quarter than analysts had predicted.

The company said it saw gains from acquisitions Segment and Zipwhip.

Shares of cloud communications software builder Twilio jumped as much as 29% after the company issued fourth-quarter results and quarterly revenue guidance that sped past expectations.

Here's how the company did:

Earnings: Loss of 20 cents per share, vs. loss of 22 cents per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

Loss of 20 cents per share, vs. loss of 22 cents per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $842.7 million, vs. $767.8 million as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

Revenue increased 54% year over year, compared with 65% growth in the third quarter, according to a statement.

With respect to guidance, Twilio called for a first-quarter adjusted net loss of 26 cents to 22 cents per share on $855 million to $865 million in revenue, which implies almost 46% growth. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had been looking for an adjusted loss of 5 cents per share on $802.9 million in revenue for the first quarter.

A downdraft affecting cloud-software stocks in recent months reduced the value of Twilio. The stock was down 23% before Wednesday's close, while the S&P 500 index was down about 4%.

Given current market conditions, "there may be some attractive opportunities, and we'll be on the lookout," Khozema Shipchandler, Twilio's finance chief, said on a conference call with analysts.

