Chris Christie Tells Trump to End Election Lawsuits, Calls His Legal Team ‘National Embarrassment'

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Sunday that the president should end his legal fights challenging the results of the election and concede to president-elect Joe Biden.

"You have an obligation to present the evidence, the evidence has not been presented," Christie said.

Christie described Trump's legal team as a "national embarrassment" and Powell's explosive claims as "outrageous conduct."

Trump has alleged that the U.S. presidential election was riddled with "massive improprieties and fraud" and has therefore rejected the results.

President Donald Trump's confidant former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Sunday that the president should end his legal fights challenging the results of the election and concede to president-elect Joe Biden.

"Listen, I've been a supporter of the president, I voted for him twice but elections have consequences and we cannot continue to act as if something happened here that didn't happen," Christie explained on "This Week with George Stephanopoulos."

"They allege fraud outside of the courtroom but when they go inside the courtroom they don't plead fraud and they don't argue fraud," Christie said, adding "you have an obligation to present the evidence, the evidence has not been presented."

Trump has alleged that the U.S. presidential election was riddled with "massive improprieties and fraud" and has therefore rejected the results. Other top administration officials, such as Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, have publicly insisted that the election is not over. The Trump campaign continues to question the integrity of the election through a series of legal actions across battleground states.

On Saturday a federal judge in Pennsylvania dismissed a lawsuit by Trump's campaign that sought to block that state's certification of millions of votes. The judge's decision is another brick in the crumbling edifice that is Trump's already long-shot bid to invalidate enough ballots in enough states to reverse Biden's victory in the election.

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said in a statement that the judge's ruling confirms "Joe Biden won the 2020 election and will become the 46th President of the United States."

"I congratulate President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory. They are both dedicated public servants and I will be praying for them and for our country," Toomey added.

The Trump campaign and its allies now have lost or withdrawn more than 30 lawsuits that were part of that effort.

Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell listed a slew of allegations of fraud during an interview on Newsmax TV on Saturday. Powell alleged that Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp may have been involved in kickbacks to public officials but gave no details.

"Sidney Powell accusing Governor Brian Kemp of a crime on television yet being on unwilling to go on TV and defend and lay out the evidence that she supposedly has" is "outrageous conduct," Christie said.

The former governor and federal prosecutor slammed Trump's legal team as a "national embarrassment."

CNBC's Dan Mangan contributed to this report.