Tom Brady is merging his nutrition and apparel brands with training company Nobull

Tom Brady is merging his health and nutrition and apparel brands with Nobull.

Brady will become the No. 2 shareholder of Nobull.

Nobull was purchased in 2023 by beverage veteran Mike Repole.

Seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady is merging his health and nutrition company, TB12, and his apparel company, Brady, with training brand Nobull.

As part of the deal, Brady will become the No. 2 shareholder in Nobull, behind BodyArmor founder Mike Repole who bought the company last year.

Terms of the deal were not provided.

Nobull was founded in 2015 by former Reebok executives Marcus Wilson and Michael Schaeffer. The Boston-based company employs about 100 people across the U.S., U.K. and China, and sells its sneakers and apparel primarily online.

Under the merger, the company will continue to operate under the brand name Nobull and aims to become a complete wellness company.

"I wanted to do something really big," Repole said about the deal with Brady. "I think Nobull has a chance here to be this epic historic brand — playing in a space of health and wellness, through sneakers, apparel, nutrition mentality and really helping people with adversity, resilience, grit."

Repole, who made his fortune turning beverage brands into household names, purchased a majority stake in Nobull in July. His track record includes selling BodyArmor to Coca-Cola for $5.6 billion in 2021, in addition to creating the Vitaminwater and Smartwater brands, which he also sold to Coca-Cola in 2007.

He aims to take Nobull, a $250 million brand, and turn it into a billion-dollar powerhouse. Brady, he said, can help get him there.

"I think the piece that really resonates with me is our mindset and how we want to inspire others through action and through challenging them to be the best they can possibly be for themselves," Brady told CNBC.

The deal will include footwear, apparel and nutrition products previously housed under the TB12 and Brady brands.

Brady was previously an Under Armour-endorsed athlete, with an apparel and footwear deal with the company. That deal has since ended.

For Brady, who says he's "happily retired" and looking forward to the upcoming Super Bowl matchup, the deal offers a way to ensure his brand and loyal fanbase will continue to have influence.

"I thought it was the best opportunity for myself and the brands that I've been a part of to make a difference," Brady said.

Repole said he started talking with Brady nearly two years ago and almost immediately found common ground, despite their distinct backgrounds and successes.

"We found that even though we go about things a little differently, we get to the same place and we have the same core values," he said. "Winning with others is important. Having success with others, making ourselves better versions of ourselves, pushing our teammates, challenging our teammates to be better is very important to us."



