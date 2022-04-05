Take Advantage of These 6 Perks to Make the Most of Your Amazon Prime Membership

This story is part of CNBC Make It's One-Minute Money Hacks series, which provides easy, straightforward tips and tricks to help you understand your finances and take control of your money.

Amazon raised the price of its annual Prime membership from $119 to $139 this year, meaning that its more than 200 million subscribers will soon be paying more for one-day shipping.

Despite the 17% increase, there is still value to be found in Amazon Prime if you know where to look. The service covers much more than just online shopping, including streaming, ebooks, cloud services and grocery store perks.

If you plan on keeping Prime when your price increase kicks in, make sure that you get as much bang for your buck as you can. These are some of the Prime membership perks that you might not be taking advantage of.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Prime Video

For fans of series like "Fleabag," "Reacher" and the upcoming "Lord of the Rings" show, Amazon Prime is already a good value since Prime Video is included free with a Prime membership. Purchased on its own, the service costs $8.99 a month, or about $108 per year.

Amazon Photos

Prime members get free access to Amazon Photos, which provides unlimited photo storage and up to 5 GB free of video storage.

A competing service like Google Photos charges $20 a year for storage above 15 GB, while Apple's iCloud only offers 5 GB of free storage and $1 per month for 50 GB and up to $10 per month for 2 TB.

If you are paying for a competitor, it might save you money to consolidate all your photos in one place.

Prime Music

Though Amazon offers a full-fledged music streaming service with a library of 50 million songs for $9.99 a month, Prime members get free access to a smaller library of 2 million songs with their subscription. Prime Music is ad-free, and users are able to save their catalog for offline listening.

Members who want access to the full library can get Amazon Music Unlimited for a discounted rate of $7.99 per month.

Prime Reading

Prime's $139 annual fee comes with access to Prime Reading, an ebook library with a rotating selection of books, magazines and audiobooks that can be read for free on Kindle devices or any device that has the Kindle app.

Members also receive access to Prime First Reads, a selection of books sent to members each month before they are officially published. While non-members can select one of the titles for $1.99, Prime users can download one for free.

Whole Foods discounts

Prime also gives subscribers access to exclusive deals and 10% off at Whole Foods, which was purchased by Amazon in 2017, so long as you download the Whole Foods app.

Members can also place Whole Foods orders directly on the Amazon website for pickup or delivery.

Free try-on period for clothes

Amazon Prime members get access to the company's Prime Try Before You Buy program, which allows you to fill your cart with eligible clothes, jewelry and accessories for free to try on at home. Members can then return whatever they don't want to keep, and are only charged for the clothes they decided to buy.

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter

Don't miss: Over a third of Americans plan to spend their tax refund right away, mostly to pay bills