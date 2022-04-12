Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Chipotle, PG&E, Marathon Oil and CarMax

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

CarMax — CarMax shares plummeted 9.5% after reporting a beat on revenue but a miss on earnings for the latest quarter. The auto retailer earned 98 cents per share, below the $1.25 per share consensus estimate.

CrowdStrike — Shares of the cybersecurity company jumped more than 3% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to a "buy" from "neutral." The firm said the strength of CrowdStrike's business has been overlooked recently and that it's "well positioned in the sweet spot of demand."

PG&E — Shares of the utility company rose 3.1% after it reached settlements to pay $55 million for two fires in Northern California. As part of the agreement, PG&E will not face any criminal prosecution.

Cisco Systems — Shares of the network technology company fell 2%, lagging behind the broader market, after Citi downgraded Cisco to sell from neutral. A Citi analyst said in a note to clients that Cisco was losing market share to its rivals.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise — Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise dipped 2.5% after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to underweight from equal weight and said it expects the stock to underperform over the next year.

Chegg — Shares of Chegg dropped 8.4% following a downgrade by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Analysts downgraded Chegg to sector weight from overweight, saying the company reported lower growth in the U.S. in its first quarter.

Chipotle — Shares of the restaurant chain rose 1.4% after Citi initiated coverage of the stock with a buy rating. The firm said Chipotle is a "best-in-class growth leader."

Albertsons — The food retailer's stock sank 8.1% after reporting earnings for the recent quarter. Albertsons beat on revenue and reported earnings of 75 cents per share, 11 cents above consensus estimates.

Oil stocks — Energy stocks rose on Tuesday as oil prices, which have seesawed in recent weeks, jumped back above $100 a barrel. Marathon Oil, Devon Energy and Occidental Petroleum jumped about 4.2%, 3.7% and 2.1%, respectively.

— CNBC's Jesse Pound, Hannah Miao, Tanaya Macheel and Sarah Min contributed reporting