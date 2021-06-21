Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
investing

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: MicroStrategy, Coinbase, Raven Industries & More

By Peter Schacknow, CNBC

Rafael Henrique | LightRocket | Getty Images

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

MicroStrategy (MSTR) – MicroStrategy shares tumbled 8.7% in premarket trading amid a slide in bitcoin prices following the expansion of China's crackdown on bitcoin mining. The business analytics company is among the biggest corporate investors in bitcoin, with several billion dollars in holdings on its books.

Money Report

business 44 mins ago

This Amazon Prime Day, It's Not About the Deals. How Other Retailers Are Looking to Win Your Business

United States 47 mins ago

Biden's Top Tax Rate on Capital Gains, Dividends Would Be Among Highest in Developed World

Coinbase (COIN) – The cryptocurrency platform's stock slid 3% in premarket action, also hit by the drop in cryptocurrencies amid the latest actions by the Chinese government.

Raven Industries (RAVN) – Raven agreed to be bought by fellow agricultural equipment maker CNH Industrial (CNHI) for $58 per share, or $2.1 billion, compared to Raven's Friday close of $38.62 per share. The stock soared 49.7% in premarket trading.

ZipRecruiter (ZIP) – The jobs website operator's shares rose 2.8% in the premarket after Goldman Sachs rated it "buy" in new coverage and Evercore began coverage with a rating of "outperform." The upbeat assessments cite ZipRecruiter's growth prospects and ability to disrupt the employment market.

HSBC (HSBC) – HSBC sold its French retail bank to private-equity firm Cerberus Capital for 1 euro, and expects to book a $3 billion loss after unloading the unprofitable operation.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (PSTH) – The SPAC controlled by billionaire investor Bill Ackman finalized a deal to buy a 10% stake in Universal Music from Vivendi. The deal values Universal Music – the world's largest music company – at about $40 billion. Shares gained 1.1% in the premarket.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) – Glaxo is set to cut its dividend, according to a report in the U.K.'s Daily Mail newspaper. The drugmaker will hold an investor event on Wednesday, and the paper said a cut of as much as 50% will be revealed at that meeting.

Tesla (TSLA) – Former Tesla executive Jerome Guillen sold about $274 million in Tesla shares since June 10, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Guillen left Tesla earlier this month after 11 years, most recently running the company's Tesla Heavy Trucking unit.

American Airlines (AAL) – American Airlines will cut planned flights for the first half of July by about 950 flights, or 1%, to relieve strains on its operations as it deals with the sharp rebound in travel demand.

Westlake Chemical (WLK) – Westlake will buy the North American building products business of Australia's Boral for $2.15 billion. Westlake said the acquisition will boost its presence in products like roofing and siding, and that it will be accretive to earnings during the first year.

Amazon.com (AMZN) – Amazon's two-day Prime Day event is underway, the first time the event has been held in June. A number of other major retailers – including Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Kohl's (KSS), Macy's (M) and Costco (COST) are holding competing sales events this week.

Boston Beer (SAM) – Guggenheim repeated its "buy" recommendation on the Sam Adams beer brewer, and elevated it to "top pick" status. Guggenheim notes a depressed valuation, easier retail comps beginning in June and underappreciated growth prospects for the Truly hard seltzer brand.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

investingmarketsfinanceAmazon.com Inc.earnings
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us