Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
markets

Natural Gas Has Only Done This Twice in the Last Decade, and It Could Mean More Pain Ahead, Charts Suggest

By Lizzy Gurdus, CNBC

Robert Nickelsberg | Getty Images

Natural gas prices are making some unnatural moves.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

After a nearly 40% rally in the last month — an unusually outsized move for any commodity — the charts are now flashing warning signs, Miller Tabak's Matt Maley told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday.

Natural gas prices fell by about 3.5% on Thursday after climbing nearly 4% in the previous session.

Money Report

markets 14 mins ago

Asia-Pacific Stocks Set for Muted Start After Mixed U.S. Economic Data

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Why SpaceX's Inspiration4 Launch Is a Major Milestone for Civilian Space Travel: CNBC After Hours

"Even though I'm bullish longer term, I just think the thing has become overbought," the firm's chief market strategist said.

When natural gas prices spiked Wednesday, their relative strength index reached 80, a level that has "signaled near-term tops" throughout much of this year, Maley said.

"On its weekly chart, it also got above 80, and that's the second highest, the second-most overbought it has been in a decade," Maley said.

"This doesn't mean that the bull market is over for this commodity. I just think that when you get a weekly chart that's that overbought, the pullback's going to last for more than a couple of days, and [Thursday's] pullback I think won't be the end of it," he said. "We're going to have to see a pullback that lasts for more than just a few days."

The commodity found another long-term bull but near-term worrier in Nancy Tengler, the chief investment officer of Laffer Tengler Investments.

Her firm recently launched a green energy-based product for its clients that owns some natural gas stocks but hedges them with oil, she said in the same interview.

"I think we are due for a pullback, but long term, this is a relatively clean solution to energy, and I think we're going to continue to see strength in natural gas over the coming years from a fundamental standpoint," she said.

Disclaimer

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

marketsinvestingenergyInvestment strategyU.S. Markets
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us