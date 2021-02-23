Microsoft-Owned LinkedIn Is Down for Some Users

LinkedIn faced issues on mobile devices and its desktop website.

The business social network had almost 740 million members as of January.

The Microsoft-owned LinkedIn business social network ran into technical issues during U.S. business hours on Tuesday, leading people to post about their troubles accessing the LinkedIn website and app.

During the coronavirus pandemic, online services that enable communication, such as Microsoft Teams, Slack and Zoom, have experienced occasional outages. LinkedIn doesn't play that role, but it does provide serve a key role for recruiters, jobseekers and salespeople, and marketers rely on it to display advertisements to users.

The service has also become a more popular place to learn during the pandemic. The number of hours spent on the LinkedIn Learning service doubled year over year in the fourth quarter, Microsoft's CEO, Satya Nadella, said last month.

LinkedIn first started telling people in tweets that it was working to resolve issues at around 2 p.m. Eastern time. Shortly after that confirmed the degraded experience on mobile devices and its website on desktop computers in a tweet. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how widespread the issues were.

Some members may be experiencing an issue with accessing LinkedIn on mobile and desktop. We’re working on this as we speak and will provide updates as we have them. Thanks for your patience! — LinkedIn Help (@LinkedInHelp) February 23, 2021

Some people attempting to access the LinkedIn website encountered an error message along with a string of random letters and numbers.

A different message some users saw in attempts to visit LinkedIn's website said that "the server does not have a DNS entry."

Microsoft acquired LinkedIn for $27 billion in 2016. Nadella said in January that LinkedIn had almost 740 million members. About 6% of the company's revenue comes from LinkedIn.

