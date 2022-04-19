Mercedes-Benz Unveils Its New Electric EQS SUV Built in the U.S.

Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday took the wraps off its new EQS SUV, its first fully electric SUV built domestically for the U.S. market.

Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday took the wraps off its new EQS SUV, its first fully electric SUV built domestically for the U.S. market.

The vehicle is the sibling of the EQS sedan, released last year, but with seating for up to seven people and a taller, bubblier stance. It is expected to rival the Tesla Model X and BMW iX, according to Mercedes-Benz.

Like the sedan, the EQS SUV features a tech-savvy interior that includes three screens covering nearly the entire instrument panel. A single 56-inch curved glass surface covers the screens, one of which is a passenger screen that is not visible to the driver.

"With the luxury EQS sedan and the sporty executive EQE sedan, Mercedes-Benz has entered a new, all-electric era in the upper market segments," the company said in a release.

The SUV is expected to go into production at Mercedes-Benz's plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in the coming months and arrive in U.S. showrooms in late 2022, the company said. The U.S. production is part of the German automaker's plans to produce eight new all-electric vehicles at seven sites on three continents.

Mercedes-Benz did not release pricing for the EQS SUV, but it's likely to top $100,000. The EQS sedan models start at roughly $102,000 and $126,000.

The EQS SUV, like the sedan, will initially be offered in two models, including a "580 4MATIC" version that features two electric motors capable of 536 horsepower and 633 pound-foot of torque.

Mercedes-Benz did not release the expected electric range of the EQS SUV for the U.S., but the sedan version can reach up to 350 miles on a single charge, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The EQS SUV is equipped with several safety and convenience features, including Mercedes-Benz's latest driver-assist system that can control parts of the vehicle such as acceleration and braking when enabled.

Like the sedan, the EQS SUV has its own optional air-freshener fragrance, called "No. 6 Mood Mimosa." Mercedes-Benz says it is "an earthy fragrance with a touch of sensuality" that was specially designed for the vehicles.