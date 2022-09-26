Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
business

‘Lightning Just Struck Me': Why Costco's CFO Says the Price of the $1.50 Hot-Dog-And-Soda Combo Is ‘Forever'

By Nicolas Vega,CNBC

Smith Collection/gado | Archive Photos | Getty Images

Costco's chief financial officer has suggested that the wholesaler will keep its famous hot-dog-and-soda combo at $1.50 "forever".

During the company's fourth-quarter earnings call last week, CFO Richard Galanti was asked whether the retailer would look at increasing the price of its all-beef frank as it looks to deal with tightening margins.

After joking that "lightning just struck me" after he got the question — a reference to the $1.50 combo's mythical status at the company — Galanti said that it will always be other parts of the business that are keeping the hot dog's price in the same place it's been since 1985.

"Some businesses that are doing well with margin ... those things help us be more aggressive in other areas, or, as you mentioned, hold the price on the hot dog and the soda a little longer — forever," he said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Other Costco food court items have increased in price recently, including the popular chicken bake which went up from $2.99 to $3.99 in July.

The price of a 20-ounce soda also rose from 59 cents to 69 cents over the summer.

Galanti's comments echoed the words of Costco CEO Craig Jelinek, who in July was asked by CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" if he thought the company would raise the price of its signature food court item.

Money Report

business 16 mins ago

These Are the Top 10 Large Airports in North America —See Where New York's Infamous La Guardia Ranks

business 32 mins ago

These Are the 10 Best Mega Airports in the U.S. Based on Baggage Claim, Food Offerings and More

"No," he said.

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter

Don't miss: Actor Tom Hardy is now a champion fighter after surprise entry at a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competition

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

business
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us