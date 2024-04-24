Kering shares sink 9% after profit warning on declining Gucci sales

Shares of French luxury group Kering sunk more than 9% at open on Wednesday.

The company warned that it expects a sharp downturn in first-half profits as a result of waning demand for its Gucci brand.

The stock was trading down 8.9% by 8:15 a.m. London time.

The group on Tuesday said that it anticipates a decline of 40% to 45% in first-half operating income, compared to the same period in 2023.

It comes as Kering said group sales fell to 4.5 billion euros in the first quarter, down 10% on a comparable basis.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.