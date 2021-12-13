Kentucky Governor Says 64 Are Dead, Cost of Recovery Unknown After Tornadoes Devastate State

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that 64 people were confirmed dead in the state after tornadoes tore through the state over the weekend.

He said he did not yet know the cost assessments for the damage, but added that various corporations, including Amazon, reached out to offer help.

Approximately 300 National Guardsmen are assisting with rescue operations and debris removal, and 105 people remain unaccounted for, the governor said.

"I don't have yet an estimate on damages, but it's in the hundreds of millions of dollars at least," Beshear told CNBC during a storm update on Monday.

"Again, whatever the cost. I know our federal partners are there with us. We will spare no expense by the state," he said.

Beshear also said that leaders from multiple corporations, including Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, have reached out to him throughout the weekend asking for ways to contribute. A tornado that was part of the destructive wave hit an Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Illinois, about 200 miles north of some of the hardest-hit areas of Kentucky. Jassy previously tweeted that the company was offering its support in Illinois. Amazon didn't immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Late Friday evening a swarm of at least 30 tornadoes left a path of destruction across several states, hitting Kentucky the hardest. One twister ripped through four states carving out at least a 200-mile path, ranking it among the longest tornadoes in U.S. history if it remained on the ground.

Kentucky officials described the storm as the "largest and most devastating in Kentucky's history" and that it would take years to rebuild communities.

As of Monday morning, Beshear, a Democrat, said there were 64 confirmed deaths in Kentucky and added that 105 people are still unaccounted for. Approximately 300 National Guardsmen are assisting with rescue operations and debris removal.

More than 28,500 homes in Kentucky are still without power.

"I'm not doing so well today and I'm not sure how many of us are," Beshear said. "We're gonna keep putting one foot in front of the other and we are going to push through this."

On Sunday President Joe Biden declared a major federal disaster in Kentucky, paving the way for federal aid.

The president is expected to visit Kentucky soon.