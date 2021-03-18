Money Report

Insurance Stock Hartford Spikes, Trading Halted After Report of Possible Takeover

By Jesse Pound, CNBC

Source: The Hartford

Shares of the Hartford Financial Services Group surged more than 8% and were halted for volatility after Bloomberg News reported that fellow insurance firm Chubb has approached the company about a possible takeover.

Chubb's approach was a preliminary move, it is possible that no deal is reached, according to the report.

Shares of Hartford last traded up nearly 9% for the session, while shares of Chubb were down slightly.

Chubb has a market cap of roughly $77 billion, nearly four times larger than Hartford.

Representatives from Hartford and Chubb did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

