India's Modi Meets Kamala Harris Ahead of Bilateral Talks With Biden and Quad Summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday as part of a three-day official visit stateside.

The two leaders exchanged views on a number of issues including the situation in Afghanistan, the coronavirus pandemic, tackling climate change as well as the U.S. and India's commitment towards the Indo-Pacific region, according to the Indian foreign ministry.

Modi is due to meet Biden to review the U.S.-India comprehensive global strategic partnership on Friday.

He will also attend the first in-person Quad Leaders' Summit hosted by Biden, alongside Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese leader Yoshihide Suga.

They also discussed potential cooperation in areas such as space, technology and health care.

They also discussed potential cooperation in areas such as space, technology and health care.

The visit come a day before Modi's first face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden in Washington.

Speaking in Hindi, Modi said at a joint briefing that the U.S. and India are natural partners that share similar values and geopolitical interests — and that cooperation between the two countries have continued to increase.

"India, of course, is a very important partner to the United States," Harris added. "Throughout our history, our nations have worked together, have stood together, to make our world a safer and stronger world."

"The United States, like India, feels very strongly about the pride of being a member of the Indo-Pacific, but also the fragility and the importance and strength as well, of those relationships, including maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific," she said.

While the exact geographical definition of the Indo-Pacific vary by countries and administrations, broadly it refers to the interconnected area between the Indian and Pacific oceans, joined together by the straits of Malacca in the heart of Southeast Asia.

U.S. pivot to Asia

Asia-Pacific is a top priority for the United States, where the Biden administration has been shoring up relations with various countries, as China's influence in the region continues to grow.

Even as the U.S. pulled out its military presence from Afghanistan, officials in Washington continued to forge new alliances including a recent security partnership between the U.S., U.K. and Australia.

The four countries have an informal alliance called the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, that positions itself as being committed to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

The Quad is seen in some circles as an anti-China alliance in part due to Beijing's increasingly aggressive moves in the East China Sea and South China Sea in recent years. But so far in its public statements, the alliance has avoided any direct mention of China and its foreign policies in the region.

Modi will cap his U.S. visit by addressing the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Sept. 25. He has already held bilateral meetings with the leaders of Australia and Japan.