European stocks head for positive open despite Fed comments rattling global markets

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks are expected to open in positive territory Wednesday, despite global markets being rattled by comments from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday that the central bank needs to see more progress on the inflation front before it's likely to begin cutting rates. He said there had been "a lack of further progress so far this year on returning to our 2% inflation goal."

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed after Tuesday's broad selloff, while U.S. stock futures hovered near the flatline on Tuesday night after the S&P 500 notched its third straight day of losses.

CNBC Pro: 'Hard to Ignore': Jefferies says this cybersecurity stock could double — even after jumping 75% in the past year

Investment bank Jefferies is forecasting a nearly 100% increase in the share price of a cybersecurity company from current levels.

The stock appears to have momentum as shares have risen by 75% over the past year and more than doubled since hitting an all-time low in early 2023.

— Ganesh Rao

— Ganesh Rao

CNBC Pro: Morgan Stanley has named its top global dividend stocks for this quarter

Investing in an increasingly volatile market — amid geopolitical risks, rising bond yields and macroeconomic uncertainty — is no mean feat.

The unpredictability has led some analysts to reiterate their recommendation to buy dividend stocks.

""The market has been pricing out Fed rate cut expectations from March onward. 'No landing' and 'sticky inflation' narratives are on the rise again. These translate into a higher UST bond yields and particularly favoring dividend stocks to outperform."," Morgan Stanley's analysts said in a recent note, naming their "high conviction" stocks for this quarter.

— Amala Balakrishner

— Amala Balakrishner

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open higher Wednesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 39 points higher at 7,848, Germany's DAX up 47 points at 17,789, France's CAC 52 points higher at 7,972 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 93 points at 32,806, according to data from IG.

Earnings will come from ASML and Asos. Data releases include U.K. inflation data for March.

— Holly Ellyatt