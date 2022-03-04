CVS Files to Trademark Its Pharmacy and Health Clinics in the Metaverse

CVS filed to trademark its pharmacy and health clinics in the metaverse.

The drugstore chain looks to patent its stores as well as sales of virtual goods including prescription drugs, wellness, beauty and personal care products.

CVS' filing also includes the concept of offering non-emergency medical services, as well as nutrition and wellness counseling.

CVS Health is looking to be the first pharmacy in the metaverse.

The drugstore and health services company filed for a trademark to sell virtual goods, NFTs and provide health care services, joining major retailers like Walmart and Nike.

In its filing with U.S. Patent Trade Office, CVS is looking to trademark its logo and to provide an online store, as well as downloadable virtual goods, including "prescription drugs, health, wellness, beauty and personal care products."

CVS filed its application Feb. 28. It was made public Friday on the U.S. Patent Office website.

CVS also seeks to bring the health services it provides in its in-store clinics and its telehealth platform to the virtual setting. In the filing, the company points to providing nutrition and wellness coaching, "namely, non-emergency medical treatments services, wellness programs, advisory services related to nutrition, providing health lifestyle and nutrition services… and counseling."

Trademark attorney Josh Gerben said there has been a flurry of corporate metaverse filings since Facebook announced it was changing its name to Meta.

"All these Fortune 500 companies are making trademark filing with the idea of 'How are we going to play on this platform?'" said Gerben, founding partner of Gerben Perrott law firm. But, he added, "I don't think I've seen anything in the last couple of months that's been like this CVS filing as a virtual healthcare clinic."

CNBC has reached out to CVS for comment.