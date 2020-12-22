Covid Live Updates: New U.K. Travel Restrictions May Add Shipment Delays; U.S. Saw Record GDP Growth in Q3

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

Congress passed a mammoth coronavirus relief package late Monday that provides $900 billion in long-delayed pandemic aid. The package includes additional jobless benefits, more small business loans, direct payments of $600 and funds to distribute Covid-19 vaccines, among other provisions. President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill into law in the coming days.

France activated a 48-hour border closure on Monday amid continent-wide fear over a new coronavirus strain identified in the U.K. French and British officials are working to lift a ban on freight movement that left 1,500 trucks stuck in Kent by Tuesday morning as they were unable to leave the U.K.

The U.S. is recording at least 215,400 new Covid-19 cases and at least 2,600 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

Global cases: More than 77.51 million

Global deaths: At least 1.7 million

U.S. cases: More than 18.04 million

U.S. deaths: At least 319,466

U.S. stocks open flat after Congress passes Covid relief bill

U.S. stocks opened along the flatline after Congress approved a long-delayed coronavirus relief package, reports CNBC's Yun Li and Jesse Pound.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped just 40 points, while the S&P 500 was little changed. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3%.

—Melodie Warner

Concerns of shipment delays rise amid new U.K. travel restrictions

CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche reports up to 40 countries have slapped a travel ban on the United Kingdom, which is fighting the spread of a new strain of Covid-19. In the United States, some are calling for mandatory testing before passengers can arrive from Britain.

—Melodie Warner

U.S. third-quarter GDP growth revised slightly higher

The U.S. economy grew at a record pace in the third quarter, helped by more than $3 trillion in pandemic relief, but it appears to have lost momentum amid raging new Covid-19 cases and dwindling fiscal stimulus, Reuters reported.

U.S. gross domestic product rebounded at a 33.4% annualized rate last quarter, revised slightly up from the 33.1% pace reported last month, the Commerce Department said in its third estimate of GDP. Economists polled by Reuters had expected third-quarter GDP would be unrevised at a 33.1% rate.

It followed a 31.4% rate of contraction in the April-June quarter, the deepest since the government started keeping records in 1947. The economy remains 3.5% below its 2019 level.

—Melodie Warner

Scientists warn economic recovery must also tackle climate change

Scientists warn that global carbon emissions will rebound next year and continue to surge unless governments prioritize climate change in their Covid economic recovery plans, CNBC's Emma Newburger reports.

Global greenhouse gas emissions plunged by roughly 7% from 2019 as lockdown measures contributed to people traveling less by car and plane. The dip translates to a roughly 0.01 degree Celsius reduction of global warming by 2050 — a negligible impact, according to scientists.

The world's biggest economies have already committed more than $12 trillion in restarting economies, according to the International Monetary Fund. Researchers argue the stimulus packages must incorporate climate-resilient projects like increasing green public transportation, renewable energy and smart electricity grids.

"These stimulus packages are a once-in-a-generation opportunity to kickstart a green recovery, one that locks us into an equitable and sustainable future," said Inger Andersen, executive director of the U.N. Environment Programme.

"The science is clear. Time is running out," Andersen said. "We have one decade to transform our economies and avoid climate catastrophe."

—Melodie Warner

BioNTech CEO is confident its vaccine will work on UK variant

Lucy Nicholson | Reuters

BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin said he's confident that the drugmaker's Covid-19 vaccine works against the viral new U.K. variant, but he believes further studies are needed to be completely sure, Reuters reports.

"We don't know at the moment if our vaccine is also able to provide protection against this new variant," Sahin said at a news conference. "But scientifically, it is highly likely that the immune response by this vaccine also can deal with the new virus variants."

Sahin said that the proteins on the U.K. variant are 99% the same as on the prevailing strains, the wire service reported. Therefore, he said, BioNTech has "scientific confidence" its vaccine will be effective.

"But we will know it only if the experiment is done and we will need about two weeks from now to get the data," Sahin said. "The likelihood that our vaccine works ... is relatively high."

—Terri Cullen

