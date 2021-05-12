Colonial Pipeline Restarts After Hack, But Supply Chain Won't Return to Normal for a Few Days

Colonial Pipeline restarted operations Wednesday at approximately 5 p.m. ET following days of halted operations, but the company warned that it would still take several days for the system to be fully operational.

"Following this restart it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal," Colonial said in a statement. "Some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions during the start-up period. Colonial will move as much gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal," the company added.

Shortly before Colonial's restart announcement, President Joe Biden had said to expect "good news" from the company in the next 24 hours. He added that the White House had been in "very close" contact with the company.

The majority of the Colonial Pipeline, which operates the largest fuel transmission line from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast, has been offline since Friday. The company shut down its systems as a proactive measure after it fell victim to a ransomware attack by a criminal group known as DarkSide.

We just got off the phone with #ColonialPipeline CEO. They are restarting pipeline operations today at ~5pm. More soon. — Secretary Jennifer Granholm (@SecGranholm) May 12, 2021

The pipeline is a critical part of U.S. petroleum infrastructure, transporting around 2.5 million barrels per day of gasoline, diesel fuel, heating oil and jet fuel. The pipeline stretches 5,500 miles and carries nearly half of the East Coast's fuel supply. The system also provides jet fuel for airports, including in Atlanta and Baltimore.

Given the importance of the pipeline, there was swift action from Washington, in what officials called a "comprehensive federal response."

The Department of Energy led the federal government response in coordination with the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and Department of Defense.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm previously said that the company would make a restart decision by the end of the day on Wednesday.

Gas prices have moved higher in the wake of the pipeline's shutdown, and the national average topped $3 per gallon on Wednesday for the first time since 2014. Some areas in the Southeast are also running short on fuel as consumers head to the pump, in many cases panic buying.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

