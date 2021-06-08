Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Economy

CNBC Pro Talks: Top Investment Strategist David Roche Predicts What's Next for Markets

By CNBC.com staff, CNBC

CNBC

Investment strategist David Roche joins CNBC Pro to tell Tanvir Gill what he sees next for the economy and global markets.

Known for provocative ideas such as the "liquidity pyramid," Roche has a track record of forecasting world-changing events including the demise of the Soviet bloc, the 1997 Asian financial crisis and the 2008 financial crisis.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A stream of the conversation will be available to CNBC Pro subscribers at 2:30 p.m. SIN/HK or 6:30 a.m. GMT on Wednesday, June 9. Please refresh this page if you do not see a player below at that time.

Money Report

investing 12 mins ago

Student Loan Forgiveness Remains on the Table, Experts Say

Make It 12 mins ago

Activist Kayla Gore Is Building Tiny Homes—and Trans Futures—in Memphis, Tennessee

Have questions you would like us to cover in the discussion? Submit them here.

Watch the CNBC PRO Talks below:

Learn more from our previous Pro Talks:

Related coverage from Pro:

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Economyinvestingmarketsstock marketsInvestment strategy
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us