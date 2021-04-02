One Capitol Police Officer, Suspect Dead After Car Rammed Into Two Officers

The U.S. Capitol came under attack on Friday, killing one police officer after an individual rammed his car into two officers at a checkpoint.

The attacker and a U.S. Capitol Police officer have both died, a law enforcement representative announced at a press conference.

A Capitol Police representative said the event currently "does not appear to be terrorism-related," but noted further investigation would be necessary.

The U.S. Capitol Police later identified the officer who died as William 'Billy' Evans, a member of the USCP for 18 years.

Sources identified the suspect to NBC News as 25-year-old Noah Green of Indiana. His Facebook page says he is a follower of Islam, and he recently lost his job and expressed despondence, NBC reported.

Capitol Police said in a statement shortly after 2:40 p.m. that the threat has been "neutralized" and lifted the lockdown on the U.S. Capitol shortly after 3 p.m.

National Guard now deployed around the US Capitol after car rams barrier at least one person shot, two officers injured. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/DxYqkEuq7m — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) April 2, 2021

Capitol Police confirmed that the driver jumped out of the car with a knife after ramming the vehicle into the barricade. The driver then lunged toward the officers, at which point the officers shot the suspect.

The second officer was also injured in the incident, according to Capitol Police.

The incident occurred at the North Barricade vehicle access point along Constitution Avenue shortly after 1 p.m. ET, Capitol Police said. Congress was not in session when the event occurred, but there has been increased security presence at the Capitol since the insurrection that took place there on Jan. 6.

President Joe Biden ordered White House flags to be flown at half-mast in honor of the Capitol Police officer who died, saying he and First Lady Jill Biden were "heartbroken" to learn of the event.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to Officer Evans' family, and everyone grieving his loss," he said in a statement. "We know what a difficult time this has been for the Capitol, everyone who works there, and those who protect it. I have been receiving ongoing briefings from my Homeland Security Advisor, and will be getting further updates as the investigation proceeds. I want to express the nation's gratitude to the Capitol Police, the National Guard Immediate Response Force, and others who quickly responded to this attack."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered flags at the Capitol to be flown at half-staff in light of the death of the Capitol Police officer, a spokesperson for her office said in a statement.

In another statement, Pelosi called Evans, the officer who died, "a martyr for our democracy."

"Members of Congress, staff and Capitol workers, and indeed all Americans are united in appreciation for the courage of the U.S. Capitol Police," she said. "Today, once again, these heroes risked their lives to protect our Capitol and our Country, with the same extraordinary selflessness and spirit of service seen on January 6. On behalf of the entire House, we are profoundly grateful."

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.