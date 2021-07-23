5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

1. Wall Street looks to close week with four-session winning streak

Dow futures rose more than 150 points Friday, pointing to a strong end of the week at Wall Street's open and what could be four straight positive sessions after Monday's major plunge. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nadsaq were all pacing for weekly gains. The Nasdaq was leading the way with an advance of nearly 1.8% over the past four days. All three are also less than 1% away from their latest record closes on July 12.

Shares of Honeywell International, a Dow stock, was flat in the premarket after the industrial company on Friday beat estimates with quarterly earnings and revenue. Honeywell also raised its outlook. Dow stock American Express is also set to issue earnings Friday morning. A quarter of the way through earnings season, Wall Street is headed toward the best profit growth in over a decade.

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield, which moves inversely to price, ticked higher Friday, trading at about 1.3% after hitting a 5½-month low of nearly 1.13% earlier this week. July purchasing managers' manufacturing and services indexes are out at 9:45 a.m. ET.

2. Snap, Twitter soar while Intel drops on quarterly results

Gabby Jones | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Strength in tech stocks continued in Friday's premarket, with shares of Snap surging 16% after the social media company surprised analysts with a quarterly profit, earning an adjusted 10 cents per share. Revenue also beat. Snap late Thursday reported higher-than-expected daily user metrics as well as an upbeat revenue forecast.

NurPhoto | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Shares of Twitter rose 5% in premarket trading after the company late Thursday beat estimates by 13 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of 20 cents per share, Revenue topped forecasts as ad sales surged 87% from a year ago. Twitter also gave an upbeat current quarter revenue forecast.

Fabian Bimmer | Reuters

Dow stock Intel fell almost 2% in Friday's market, the morning after the company issued a forecast that disappointed some investors and said the global chip shortage could last well into 2023. Intel did exceeded estimates with quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share. Revenue also beat.

3. Delta variant is one of the most infectious respiratory diseases ever

Shannon Stapleton | Reuters

The delta Covid variant, dominant in the U.S., is one of the most infectious respiratory diseases ever seen, warned the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The variant is highly contagious, largely because people infected with delta can carry up to 1,000 times more virus in their nasal passages than those infected with the original coronavirus strain, according to new data. The seven-day average of new Covid cases was up about 53%; hospitalizations were up 32% from last week at about 3,500 per day; and deaths were also up 19% in the same time frame to more than 200 per day.

4. IOC says all possible Covid safety measures have been taken

Danny Lawson | PA Images | Getty Images

With the Tokyo Olympics set to officially begin Friday, after a one-year delay, the International Olympic Committee said organizers have done all they can do, based on expert Covid recommendations, to ensure a safe games. The IOC was responding to criticism that it's using "cheap measures" and ignored advice. Reuters reported that 11 athletes have tested positive for the coronavirus since July 2, while Olympic-related infections, including officials and media, were over 100. Earlier this week, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, "The mark of success is making sure that any cases are identified, isolated, traced and cared for as quickly as possible, and onward transmission is interrupted."

5. NFL warns teams about Covid outbreaks among unvaccinated players

Kim Klement | USA TODAY Sports | Reuters

The National Football League plans to operate as normal as possible for the upcoming 2021 season and told teams they would forfeit games and lose money if Covid outbreaks occur due to unvaccinated players. In a memo obtained by CNBC, the NFL informed team executives and head coaches that it doesn't plan to reschedule games due to outbreaks as it did during the 2020 season. Instead, the league wrote that "postponements will only occur if required by government authorities, medical experts, or at the discretion" of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. The league's hard stance on postponing games will also protect network partners who just agreed to a media deal worth more than $100 billion.

— Follow all the market action like a pro on CNBC Pro. Get the latest on the pandemic with CNBC's coronavirus coverage.