CosMc's expanding in North Texas, adding locations in Arlington, Watauga

CosMc's, an "otherworldly" beverage-led restaurant concept owned by McDonald's, will open two more North Texas locations next month in Arlington and Watauga.

Earlier this month, the first North Texas CosMc's opened in Dallas with long lines of curious diners checking out drinks made of "bold and unexpected flavor combinations" and a few food options.

The Dallas location was announced late last year and was the second CosMcs to open so far. The Dallas restaurant, named after a 1980s-era McDonaldland character, is located at 6033 Campbell Road and is open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. for drive-through and walk-up service.

The Watauga location will open on April 2 at 7304 Denton Highway and the Arlington location will open on Eclipse Day, April 8, in Abram Alley at 300 East Abram Road.

WHAT'S ON THE MENU AT MCDONALD'S COSMC'S?

CosMc's offers a range of lemonades and teas, blended beverages, and cold coffee including Sour Cherry Energy Burst, Churro Cold Brew Frappe, Island Pick-Me-Up Punch, and McPops. Drinks can be further customized with boba, syrups, and energy or vitamin C shots.

For food, diners can snack on a Spicy Queso Sandwich, Savory Hash Brown Bites and Pretzel Bites served with dipping sauces. On the sweet side, there's a Blueberry Lemon Cookie Sundae and Caramel Fudge Brownies. There will be a few McDonald’s classics on the menu, like the Egg McMuffin, Sausage McMuffin with Egg, and Bacon McMuffin with Egg.

Two new "otherworldly menu items" are also up for grabs-- a Beach Protein Frappe: a breezy blend of banana flavor and protein-packed whipped indulgence and a Melon Herb Chiller: a radiant fusion of watermelon and mint flavors paired with our signature lemonade and an invigorating arctic kick.

The first restaurant opened in December 2023 in Bolingbrook, Illinois, with people reportedly waiting in line for up to six hours. Aside from the current two locations and two planned locations, another six restaurants are planned including at least one in the San Antonio area.

The CosMc character was an alien who craved McDonald's food and visited Earth to bring the famous fast food back to his home planet.

Want to explore the menu further, check out cosmcs.com or follow along on Instagram, TikTok and X.