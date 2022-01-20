Mark Cuban's Online Pharmacy Opens

Mark Cuban’s online pharmacy promising affordable prices on prescription medications is up and running.

The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company cuts out middlemen and negotiates directly with drug manufacturers and pharmacies for rebates and discounts on behalf of employers, health insurers and government health programs.

It says it’s offering the lowest direct-to-consumer prices on more than 100 medications, including those commonly prescribed for high cholesterol and blood pressure.

