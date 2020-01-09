Local Holistic Dog Food Maker Eats Kibble for 30 Days to Prove a Point

A Denton County man is eating dog food for a month -- to prove a point.

Mitch Felderhoff is one of the owners of the Muenster Milling Company, a 4th-generation, family-owned-and-operated animal food manufacturer making holistic dog food in Muenster, Texas.

Felderhoff said many customers don't know where there dog's food comes from and they want to be sure it's safe for their pet to eat.

"So we thought let's put a face behind the bag and let's show them that we trust what we're putting in the food. We thought, 'There's no better way to do it than to eat our own food.' We thought, 'We're not going to feed your dog anything that we haven't eaten ourselves,'" said Felderhoff.

Felderhoff said he snacks on the company's kibble and makes meals from their freeze dried dog foods.

Felderhoff said his family, who continues to enjoy traditional "people food," chose not to join him in his declaration.