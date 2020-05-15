J.C. Penney Makes $17 Million Interest Payment Friday, Still Exploring Bankruptcy: CNBC

J.C. Penney has made a $17 million interest payment due and payable on May 7, according to CNBC, and that making the payment Friday morning may be one way the Plano-based company is negotiating with its lenders to extend a $450 million loan to finance bankruptcy plans.

As of noon Friday, there has been no official filing of Chapter 11 bankruptcy by the retailer. CNBC reported Thursday night that the company was working on a bankruptcy filing that could come as soon as Friday, but that final negotiations with lenders may spill into the weekend.

"Sales at J.C. Penney have fallen annually since 2016. Its roughly 846 store footprint is less than a quarter of its store base in 2001, and it's nearly $11 billion in sales for the last fiscal year are almost a third of its sales that year," CNBC reported.

Like retailers J.Crew and Neiman Marcus, both who filed for bankruptcy protection this month, J.C. Penney was in trouble prior to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. CNBC reported the company was considering closing as many as 200 JCPenney stores while in bankruptcy.

Earlier this week J.C. Penney and Sephora USA announced they had, "reaffirmed their long-standing partnership to operate Sephora inside JCPenney" and that "both companies worked constructively to resolve outstanding legal matters and have agreed to mutually beneficial revisions to their joint enterprise operating agreement."

Trading on the company's stock was halted for about an hour Friday morning, but the stock jumped nearly 20% on word of Friday's debt payment.

The retailer still has a $12 million interest payment outstanding from a missed payment in mid-April. A 30-day grace period on that debt payment expires today.