J.C. Penney CEO Exits Abruptly, New Owners Seek Someone Focused on ‘Modern Retail': DMN

Mall owners Simon and Brookfield have named an interim CEO. It’s unclear whether Soltau quit or was fired

By Maria Halkias

Earns JC Penney
Mary Altaffer/AP (File)

J.C. Penney’s new owners, Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management, said Wednesday that they have launched a search for a successor to CEO Jill Soltau.

It’s unclear whether Soltau, who has been CEO since October 2018 and led the retailer through its bankruptcy this year, quit or was fired. Her last day is Thursday.

“The search will seek to identify a leader that is focused on modern retail, the consumer experience, and the goal of creating a sustainable and enduring J.C. Penney,” Simon and Brookfield said in announcing the CEO search. The new owners also said that Authentic Brands Group is a strategic partner.

Read more on this story from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

