How Once Far-Flung Communities Are the Next North Texas Boomtowns

Longtime North Texas residents are seeing their neighborhoods change as developers seek affordable, available land to build new homes

By Mitchell Parton - The Dallas Morning News

If you ask homebuilders where they think the growth of Dallas-Fort Worth is headed, they’ll start listing off towns almost as far away as Oklahoma.

“Even in my nine years of being in Dallas, it seems like we’ve reached out further east, west, south and north to find opportunities and to go where the growth has gone,” said Ken McDonald, Dallas-Fort Worth-area president of David Weekley Homes. His company is planning to build as far south as Waxahachie and has looked all the way north to Sherman.

NBC DFW's partners at The Dallas Morning News explored many of the cities on the edges of Dallas-Fort Worth that have experienced rapid development or are anticipating big changes on the horizon, talking to city leaders, small-business owners and residents about what growth means for their communities.

Read more about how communities on the outskirts of Dallas and Fort Worth are seeing some of the most home sales activity not just in the metro area, but nationwide.

