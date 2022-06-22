Homes in These North Texas Towns Are Selling Faster Than Many Other US Cities

Two North Texas towns ranked among the top 20 hottest ZIP codes in the country, according to a new report from the real estate website Opendoor.

Forney, east of Dallas, and Aubrey, northwest of Frisco, came in at No. 8 and No. 15 in the rankings.

Opendoor arrived at the findings by analyzing data from local Multiple Listing Services where Opendoor Brokerage operates. Zip codes were ranked by total homes that went into contract within 90 days of listing in 2022, the company said.

Texas cities fared well in the results, with New Braunfels ranking the highest in the state at No. 4. Leander, Katy, Cypress and San Antonio — with three separate zip codes ranking in the top 20 — followed on the list.

