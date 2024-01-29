greyhound

Greyhound bus terminal in downtown Dallas reportedly to close

The Greyhound bus terminal in downtown Dallas will close later this year, according to a report from The Dallas Morning News.

The paper reported the bus station on South Lamar Street will cease operations when its lease expires in October.

The bus station has been in operation at that location for more than 40 years.

Dallas-based Greyhound sold several of its physical bus stations to an investment firm two years ago. Since that time several of those locations have been shuttered as the bus company moved operations to other locations.

It's not yet clear how the station closing will impact customers in North Texas.

