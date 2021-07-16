GameStop is Snatching Up Amazon-Sized Fulfillment Centers. What is it Going to Sell?

GameStop is aggressively expanding its warehouse distribution network as the company aims to transform itself into a serious e-commerce retailer. That much is clear.

What’s less clear is what it will do with all that space.

In May, GameStop announced that it had leased a 700,000-square-foot fulfillment center in York, Pa. This month, GameStop announced another lease on 530,000 square feet of space in Reno, Nev.

GameStop’s newly elected board chairman and Chewy Inc. co-founder Ryan Cohen rose to power at the Grapevine-based video game retailer by promising to transform the company into a more powerful online retailer that can compete with the likes of Amazon.

The company has added more than 1 million square feet of space so far, with more likely to come.

