Ultra-low-cost-carrier Frontier Airlines is adding a pilot and flight attendant base at DFW International Airport and boosting flights to try to undercut the local competition.

A new crew base could mean as many as 340 pilots and flight attendants within the first year at Frontier’s operations in Terminal E at DFW Airport, along with more flights.

Frontier is planning daily service from DFW to New York City’s LaGuardia Airport in April and to John Wayne Airport in California’s Orange County in May. There will also be three to four flights each week to Baltimore, Raleigh-Durham, N.C., and Montego Bay, Jamaica, starting in May.

“We’ve got a lot of airplanes coming up,” said Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle in an interview with The Dallas Morning News. “We’re gonna double our size over the next four or five years and so we’re looking for homes and we look for places that are overpriced or underserved or both.”

