Facebook to Acquire Popular GIF Platform GIPHY

GIPHY will become part of Instagram, the photo-sharing app owned by Facebook

Facebook announced Friday that it has agreed to buy popular GIF platform GIPHY.

GIPHY will become part of Instagram, the photo-sharing app owned by Facebook. The acquisition was first reported by Axios.

"GIPHY, a leader in visual expression and creation, is joining the Facebook company today as part of the Instagram team," Vishal Shah, vice president of product for Instagram wrote in a blog post. "GIPHY makes everyday conversations more entertaining, and so we plan to further integrate their GIF library into Instagram and our other apps so that people can find just the right way to express themselves."

Shah wrote that GIPHY would still be able to work with partners outside of Facebook.

