ExxonMobil Exiting Irving HQ for Houston Megacampus

Oil giant Exxon Mobil Corp. will exit its Irving headquarters and relocate its corporate staff to its megacampus in the Houston area.

Exxon announced the relocation Monday as part of a larger restructuring of its business lines.

The sprawling 385-acre campus in Spring contains about 20 buildings where more than 10,000 Exxon employees worked before the pandemic. Its sits to the west of Interstate 45 at the intersection with the Hardy Toll Road, about 25 miles from downtown Houston.

The move is expected to be completed mid-2023, Exxon’s announcement said.

