Don't make plans to visit Six Flags this weekend, Feb. 10-11

Don't make plans to go to Six Flags Over Texas this weekend -- the park is going to be closed.

The theme park tweeted they were closing on Saturday and Sunday due to the forecast of inclement weather. NBC 5's team of Weather Experts said we'll see rain over the weekend and that some of the rain could be heavy at times with lightning and occasional rumbles of thunder.

Six Flags said tickets purchased for Feb. 10-11 will be valid on any regular operating day through March 3.

For park hours and information visit sixflags.com/overtexas.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.