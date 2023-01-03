Dallas' Ritz-Carlton is Getting a $22 Million Reboot

Uptown Dallas’ luxury Ritz-Carlton Hotel is getting its biggest makeover ever.

Opened in 2007 just north of downtown, the 218-room property was developed by Fort Worth-based Crescent Real Estate. It’s one of the highest-rated hospitality properties in Texas. And the owners are about to make it even more opulent.

Crescent Real Estate is starting the project this month, according to plans filed with the state.

“It is a total $22 million renovation, including the spa, which we just completed,” said Crescent chairman John Goff. “Full guest room renovation includes total replacement of furniture and fixtures, bathroom shower and vanity, corridor, the club and renovate our lobby.”

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Click here to read more about the reboot from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.