The once-popular Angelika Film Center & Café announced earlier this week that it has permanently closed its doors after serving the community for 20 years.

The arthouse theater chain announced the news Wednesday on its Facebook page stating, "A variety of economic challenges have made it impossible for the tenant to sustain its cinema in Plano".

The film center was located at The Shops at Legacy on Bishop Rd E-6, where it added to the industrial-modern design of the shopping center. The Plano two-story theater was equipped with five screens, a café and a bar on the second floor that was open to the public.

The theater was known for showing independent and foreign films that were usually not played at larger theaters. It would also occasionally screen older classic films as well.

The announcement of Angelika's closing comes the same day as Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas said they would be closing all five locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after filing for bankruptcy.

According to a statement from Two is One, One is None, LLC the Alamo closed six theaters, including one in Minnesota because the businesses have been unable to rebound to pre-COVID levels, recover from a writer's and actor's strike and overcome generally sluggish revenues in the industry.

As theaters continue to adapt to the decreasing demand Angelika Film Center's Dallas Location remains open.