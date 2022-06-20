American Airlines Will Stop Flying to Three Cities Due to Pilot Shortage

Fort Worth-based American Airlines is dropping three small airports from its schedule, citing a shortage of pilots.

American Airlines will stop flying to Toledo, Ohio, along with Ithaca and Islip, N.Y., on Sept. 7, making cuts to three airports serviced by regional carriers that have been hardest hit by the shortage of pilots being felt across the industry, the company said.

American Airlines is the only commercial carrier that provides service to Toledo, the northwest Ohio airport about 50 miles south of Detroit.

“In response to the regional pilot shortage affecting the airline industry, American Airlines has made the difficult decision to end service,” American Airlines spokeswoman Andrea Koos said in a statement. “We’re extremely grateful for the care and service our team members provided to our customers in Islip, Ithaca and Toledo, and are working closely with them during this time.”

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Koos said the airline is contacting customers scheduled to fly to those cities after Sept. 7 to make alternate travel plans.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Dallas Morning News.