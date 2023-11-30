American Airlines plans for a record summer in 2024, adds flights, new destinations from DFW

American Airlines says they will offer a record-setting schedule out of Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport next summer.
The Fort Worth-based airline said Thursday they were planning on offering a record number of seats departing DFW from more than 850 daily departures.
The airline said they were also going to debut service to new cities and more flights to more than 35 destinations.
"American’s DFW hub will continue to be the premier hub for connecting customers around the country and the world," the airline said in a press release.
“We’re thrilled to offer more seats than ever before to our local and connecting customers at DFW next summer, said Jim Moses, American’s senior vice president of DFW Hub Operations. “Following our team’s strong operational performance this year, and the airline’s continued investments in its largest hub, we are prepared and excited to operate this robust schedule.”
American Airlines said they fly to more than 230 destinations from DFW and will launch service next summer between DFW and Redmond, Oregon; Albany, New York; and St. George, Utah. They'll also increase the number of daily departures in more than a dozen other destinations. A complete list is below.
- Abilene, Texas (ABI) Increase to five daily departures
- Albany, New York (ALB) New service for summer 2024
- Baton Rouge, Louisiana (BTR) Increase to six daily departures
- Boise, Idaho (BOI) Increase to three daily departures
- Chattanooga, Tennessee (CHA) Increase to four daily departures
- College Station, Texas (CLL) Increase to four daily departures
- Dayton, Ohio (DAY) Increase to four daily departures
- Destin/Ft. Walton Beach, Florida (VPS) Increase to five daily departures
- Greensboro, North Carolina (GSO) Increase to three daily departures
- Greenville/Spartanburg, South Carolina (GSP) Increase to three daily departures
- Kalispell, Montana (FCA) Increase to two daily departures
- Key West, Florida (EYW) Increase to two daily departures
- Knoxville, Tennessee (TYS) Increase to four daily departures
- Lafayette, Louisiana (LFT) Increase to five daily departures
- Montgomery, Alabama (MGM) Increase to three daily departures
- Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina (RDU) Increase to six daily departures
- Redmond, Oregon (RDM) New service for summer 2024
- Roswell, New Mexico (ROW) Increase to three daily departures
- San Francisco (SFO) Increase to 10 daily departures
- Santa Rosa, California (STS) Upgauge from an Embraer E175 to Airbus A319
- Seattle (SEA) Increase to nine daily departures
- St. George, Utah (SGU) Resuming summer service in 2024
- Traverse City, Michigan (TVC) Upgauge from an Airbus A320 to an Airbus A321
In March, AA will begin twice-daily service to Tulum, Mexico and in June, American will begin daily flights to Barcelona, Spain. American will offer nonstop international service to 55 destinations from DFW next summer to 26 countries around the world next summer.
- Barcelona, Spain (BCN) New service for summer 2024
- Guatemala City, Guatemala (GUA) Increase to two daily flights
- Los Cabos, Mexico (SJD) Increase to five daily flights
- Queretaro, Mexico (QRO) Increase to three daily flights
- San Jose, Costa Rica (SJO) Increase to two daily flights
- Tulum, Mexico (TQO) New twice-daily service for summer 2024
Earlier this year, American finalized a 10-year lease agreement with the airport that includes $5 billion in capital investments including gate expansions in Terminal A and Terminal C, the construction of Terminal F and a reimagining of Terminal C.
In 2023, the airline also opened a state-of-the-art 214,000-square-foot catering facility (three times the size of a football field), that can prepare 15,000 meals per day.