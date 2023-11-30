American Airlines plans for a record summer in 2024, adds flights, new destinations from DFW

American Airlines says they will offer a record-setting schedule out of Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport next summer.

The Fort Worth-based airline said Thursday they were planning on offering a record number of seats departing DFW from more than 850 daily departures.

The airline said they were also going to debut service to new cities and more flights to more than 35 destinations.

"American’s DFW hub will continue to be the premier hub for connecting customers around the country and the world," the airline said in a press release.

“We’re thrilled to offer more seats than ever before to our local and connecting customers at DFW next summer, said Jim Moses, American’s senior vice president of DFW Hub Operations. “Following our team’s strong operational performance this year, and the airline’s continued investments in its largest hub, we are prepared and excited to operate this robust schedule.”

American Airlines said they fly to more than 230 destinations from DFW and will launch service next summer between DFW and Redmond, Oregon; Albany, New York; and St. George, Utah. They'll also increase the number of daily departures in more than a dozen other destinations. A complete list is below.

Abilene, Texas (ABI) Increase to five daily departures

Albany, New York (ALB) New service for summer 2024

Baton Rouge, Louisiana (BTR) Increase to six daily departures

Boise, Idaho (BOI) Increase to three daily departures

Chattanooga, Tennessee (CHA) Increase to four daily departures

College Station, Texas (CLL) Increase to four daily departures

Dayton, Ohio (DAY) Increase to four daily departures

Destin/Ft. Walton Beach, Florida (VPS) Increase to five daily departures

Greensboro, North Carolina (GSO) Increase to three daily departures

Greenville/Spartanburg, South Carolina (GSP) Increase to three daily departures

Kalispell, Montana (FCA) Increase to two daily departures

Key West, Florida (EYW) Increase to two daily departures

Knoxville, Tennessee (TYS) Increase to four daily departures

Lafayette, Louisiana (LFT) Increase to five daily departures

Montgomery, Alabama (MGM) Increase to three daily departures

Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina (RDU) Increase to six daily departures

Redmond, Oregon (RDM) New service for summer 2024

Roswell, New Mexico (ROW) Increase to three daily departures

San Francisco (SFO) Increase to 10 daily departures

Santa Rosa, California (STS) Upgauge from an Embraer E175 to Airbus A319

Seattle (SEA) Increase to nine daily departures

St. George, Utah (SGU) Resuming summer service in 2024

Traverse City, Michigan (TVC) Upgauge from an Airbus A320 to an Airbus A321

In March, AA will begin twice-daily service to Tulum, Mexico and in June, American will begin daily flights to Barcelona, Spain. American will offer nonstop international service to 55 destinations from DFW next summer to 26 countries around the world next summer.

Barcelona, Spain (BCN) New service for summer 2024

Guatemala City, Guatemala (GUA) Increase to two daily flights

Los Cabos, Mexico (SJD) Increase to five daily flights

Queretaro, Mexico (QRO) Increase to three daily flights

San Jose, Costa Rica (SJO) Increase to two daily flights

Tulum, Mexico (TQO) New twice-daily service for summer 2024

Earlier this year, American finalized a 10-year lease agreement with the airport that includes $5 billion in capital investments including gate expansions in Terminal A and Terminal C, the construction of Terminal F and a reimagining of Terminal C.

In 2023, the airline also opened a state-of-the-art 214,000-square-foot catering facility (three times the size of a football field), that can prepare 15,000 meals per day.