American Airlines Delays Return of MAX Jets Another Two Months

American Airlines is removing the 737 MAX from it's flight schedule for an additional two months.

In January, Fort Worth-based American Airlines said they expected to resume service with the 737 MAX on June 4. On Friday, based on "the latest guidance," American does not anticipate the MAX returning to the flight schedule until Aug. 18.

American Airlines said they are in continuous contact with the Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Transportation and Boeing.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines made a similar move Thursday and said, "based on continued uncertainty around the timing of MAX return to service, the company is proactively removing the MAX from its flight schedule through Aug. 10, 2020."

"We remain confident that, once certified by the FAA, the enhancements will support the safe operation of the MAX," Southwest said Thursday. "We offer our apologies to our customers impacted by this change, and we thank them for their continued patience."