Uber Launches Electric Bike, Scooter Service in Dallas

A new mode of transportation will line Dallas streets along rental bikes and rental scooters: rental electric bikes. Uber launched JUMP, an e-bike and e-scooter service, Tuesday morning at Dallas City Hall.

A community event, product demonstrations and free helmet giveaways to help promote safe riding behavior will begin at 11 a.m.

Free rides of up to 15 minutes and up to five rides per day will be offered through Feb. 4. Users can find the dockless e-bikes and e-scooters through the Uber app.

Free helmets are also available at Uber’s Greenlight Hub at 1801 N. Lamar St. while supplies last.