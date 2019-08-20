Dallas city leaders, along with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), confirmed Tuesday that transportation company Uber Technologies has acquired office space in a new Deep Ellum development that is expected to create 3,000 new high-tech jobs with a $400 million annual payroll.

The land secured by Uber includes space at The Epic, a new development on Pacific Avenue in Deep Ellum. Uber bought at least two large parcels of land around it where they'll add three office buildings in the coming years, NBC 5's Ken Kalthoff first reported last week. According to attorney Jim DePetris, Uber also bought two adjacent sites, one of which is the current location of the Lizard Lounge.

The area is also a potential site for a proposed DART subway expansion, a project in development known as D2 that is slated to begin operations in 2024.

Uber's U.S. General and Administrative Hub in Dallas will house various corporate functions and is expected to include Uber Elevate, the company's development of autonomous vehicles and flying cars that promise to ferry passengers around North Texas in just minutes.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said Uber’s selection of Dallas spotlights the county’s position as a premier talent market for companies looking to expand. Jenkins added Uber’s move into Dallas will "provide a huge boost to our urban core with a positive wave that will spread across our entire county and region."

"The numbers that make up this investment package add up to a win for Uber Technologies and for the City of Dallas. But beyond the math, Dallas and Uber are just a great match. Dallas is a vibrant, diverse, welcoming, and innovative city, and I'm certain Uber and its employees will flourish here," said Eric Johnson, Mayor of the City of Dallas.

The Dallas City Council recently approved a $9 million incentive package to try to lure Uber to North Texas and the state kicked in $24 million from a Texas Enterprise Fund Grant. Dallas County Commissioners were expected to vote on more incentives for Uber Tuesday morning.

"I am proud to welcome Uber's investment in the great state of Texas, along with the 3,000 jobs the company will bring to its new Dallas office," said Abbott. "This investment will bolster Texas' continued economic success and reputation as the best state for business. Our unrivaled workforce and business-friendly environment makes Texas the perfect home for innovative companies like Uber."

The Dallas Regional Chamber said Uber’s selection of Deep Ellum "speaks to the depth of innovation and technology talent that is moving to the Dallas region."

"We've seen the fourth-highest high-tech job growth of any U.S. metro area over the past four years. Uber recognizes that we are committed to recruiting elite tech talent from around the globe, and also preparing our home-grown workforce through expanded focus on rigorous STEM instruction in our high schools and colleges," the chamber said.