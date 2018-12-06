Student-Run Coffee Shop Set to Open in Lewisville

Almost everyone has a favorite coffee shop and these Lewisville students hope to win people over with their brews. The new business, called Deja Brew, is a student-run coffee shop inside the iSchool High Lewisville Entrepreneurial Academy. (Published 28 minutes ago)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

Almost everyone has a favorite coffee shop and these Lewisville students hope to win people over with their brews.

The new business, called Deja Brew, is a student-run coffee shop inside the iSchool High Lewisville Entrepreneurial Academy.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is set for 2 p.m. Thursday at 1800 Lakeway Drive.

There’s a coffee option for everyone -- smoothies, frappuccinos, lattes, iced coffees, cold brews, nitro cold brews and more.

The students are paid and get an internship credit. They also split the tips.