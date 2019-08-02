As Boeing tries to get its troubled 737 MAX back in the skies, Southwest Airlines' CEO Gary Kelly told The Dallas Morning News there's no better plane of that size.

The MAX has been grounded for months after a pair of deadly crashes revealed a problem with software designed to pull the plane out of a stall.

Dallas-based Southwest is the largest buyer of the MAX. Kelly made it a point to tell the DMN he is disappointed with Boeing but believes the investigation will wrap up soon.

"Gary did say there would be customers that might not be comfortable flying on this plane, at least for the first couple of weeks and that maybe eventually they're going to have to win those people over part of that is going to be getting the pilots on board," said Kyle Arnold, Dallas Morning News aviation writer.

Southwest does plan to wait a couple of months after the FAA clears the MAX to start flying it again in order to make sure everything is ready.

Southwest's pilots union told the DMN its concerned the airline is relying too much on the MAX, but they are confident they will be ready to fly.