A Dallas-bound Southwest flight was delayed Sunday after a human heart was discovered onboard that was meant to stay at a hospital in Seattle, officials said.

The captain turned the plane around in Idaho because it was "absolutely necessary to deliver the shipment ... as quickly as possible," the airlines said in a statement.

Once on the ground in Seattle, the aircraft was taken out of service due to an unrelated mechanical issue, Southwest Airlines officials said. A new aircraft was brought in to continue the route to Dallas.

The issue caused a 5 hour delay for passengers.

"We sincerely regret the inconvenience to the Customers impacted by the delay, and we are following up with them with a gesture of goodwill to apologize for the disruption to their travel," Southwest Airlines said, in part, in a statement. "Nothing is more important to us than the Safety of our Customers and the safe delivery of the precious cargo we transport every day."