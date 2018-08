CHICAGO, IL - MAY 11: American Airlines aricraft sit at gates at O'Hare International Airport on May 11, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Today American Airlines held a ceremony to mark the opening of five new gate at the airport. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Several American Airlines workers plan to picket outside the company’s headquarters Thursday morning in Fort Worth to show their disapproval of the airline uniforms, cabin fumes and a new scheduling system, according to a statement by the Association of Professional Flight Attendants.

The protest comes just two months before American Airlines and U.S. Airways fully merge their flight.